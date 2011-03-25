Local narcotics operation nets in 32 arrests

Caddo Parish, LA(KSLA)- Thirty-two people were arrested during a drug operation this week in Shreveport and Caddo Parish, said Sheriff Steve Prator and Police Chief Willie Shaw.

The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force conducted the operation March 23-24. The operation focused on criminal patrols conducting traffic stops and drug corner checks.

Thirty-two people were arrested including one person who was wanted on an outstanding attempted homicide warrant. Agents also seized 20.8 grams of crack cocaine, 19.2 grams of powder cocaine, 850 grams of marijuana, assorted illegal pills, and $1,117 in suspected drug proceeds.

Agencies participating in the operation were the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, Caddo Sheriff's Patrol and K-9 units, Greenwood Police Department, ICE, and Shreveport Police Traffic, Patrol, and Vice units.

