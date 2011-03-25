Chick-Fil-A to raise money for the Reserve Apartments fire victims

Bossier City, LA(KSLA)- One week ago, a tragic fire that broke out at the Reserve Apartments in North Bossier destroyed an entire apartment building and displaced almost 10 families. Luckily enough though, everyone in that building escaped unharmed by the damage, however, the loss was tremendous for those who lost everything in that fire.

On Monday, March 28th, Chick-fil-A at I-220 and Airline in Bossier will help raise money for the Red Cross Relief. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. at 2601 Beene Blvd.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be given to the American Red Cross to help the affected families from The Reserve meet their needs as they begin to re-establish their lives.

If you are unable to make the event at Chick-fil-A on Beene Blvd. on Monday, you can still support the families by contacting the American Red Cross at (318) 865-9545 or redcross@louisianaredcross.org.