UPDATE: Suspicious package found outside federal building

Shreveport, LA (KSLA) – Police and fire crews have given the "all clear," following the discovery of a suspicious package outside the federal building in downtown Shreveport.

KSLA News 12's Adam Hooper is on the scene and tells us the package has been x-rayed and it has been determined the box is not a threat.

Fannin Street was shut down briefly, but has since re-opened. No evacuations were ordered.

