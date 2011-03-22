Caddo jury finds Lamondre Tucker guilty of murder - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo jury finds Lamondre Tucker guilty of murder

Lamondre Tucker, 2 Lamondre Tucker, 2

It took just 30 minutes for a jury to find Lamondre Tucker guilty of killing his pregnant on-again, off-again girlfriend, Tavia Sills. 

Jurors heard testimony from pathologists to investigators on the case for 3 days.  The prosecution even played dramatic taped interviews with Tucker, detailing how she was killed, as well as describing where he tossed the murder weapon. 

Tavia Sills was 18-years-old, months pregnant, and about to start SUSLA when she was shot to death.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly