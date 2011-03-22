Caddo jury finds Lamondre Tucker guilty of murder

It took just 30 minutes for a jury to find Lamondre Tucker guilty of killing his pregnant on-again, off-again girlfriend, Tavia Sills.

Jurors heard testimony from pathologists to investigators on the case for 3 days. The prosecution even played dramatic taped interviews with Tucker, detailing how she was killed, as well as describing where he tossed the murder weapon.

Tavia Sills was 18-years-old, months pregnant, and about to start SUSLA when she was shot to death.

