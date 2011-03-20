Huge fire at the Reserve Apartments in Bossier Parish

Bossier Parish, LA(KSLA)- Benton Fire Department units responded to the scene of a huge fire just outside the city limits of Bossier City.

The fire was reported around 1:45 PM at the Reserve Apartments located at 4855 Airline Drive.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff Ed Baswell, the fire completely destroyed 4 units, 4 other units suffered heavy smoke damage, and 10 families have been displaced as a result.

Baswell tells KSLA News 12 that a Bossier Sheriff's deputy who was dispatched to the scene at 1:45 p.m. arrived at the fire scene 5 minutes later and immediately started evacuating residents from the affected apartments.

Tenants believe the fire may have started when someone threw a cigarette bud in a flower bed which subsequently caught fire.

Benton Fire Department poured water on building 13 to contain the flames.

Bossier Parish Fire Department provided mutual aid for Benton Fire units after an off duty officer alerted them to the fire.

Police say no one was injured in the fire.

