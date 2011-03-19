Shreveport Police investigate inmate's death

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- The Shreveport Police Department is currently investigating the death of a City Jail inmate.

On the evening of Thursday March 1th7, Jimmy R. Thomas, 26, complained to the jail staff of dizziness and stomach pains and was immediately transported to LSU Health Sciences Center.

Thomas was admitted to the hospital for further diagnosis and treatment, but died the next day. Hospital staff immediately notified Shreveport Police of his death.

Jimmy Thomas had been in the City Jail since Tuesday, March 15th, when he was arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery and outstanding traffic warrants.

According to Shreveport Police, Mr. Thomas had a history of health issues which may have contributed to his death. The exact cause of death will be determined by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. However, the incident remains under investigation.

