Caddo Child Drowns in Family Pool

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- KSLA News 12 has learned that a 2 1/2 year old boy drowned in his family pool. It happened around 7:00 Friday night at a home in the 10,000 block of Providence in Keithville, that's in Caddo Parish.

Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Cindy Chadwick says that the toddler was playing with his 4-yr-old brother in the backyard. The mother was watching the two before going inside for a moment to set down a plate. When she came back out, her older son told her that he could not find his brother. She checked the street before finding his body in the family's pool.

The mother tried to perform CPR before the boy was airlifted to LSU Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Right now investigators are calling this a tragic accident and not releasing the boy's identity.