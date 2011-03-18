Haynesville Shale now tops in the nation

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – A new government study shows that the Haynesville Shale has surpassed the Barnett Shale in Texas as the nation's leading shale gas producer.

According to information from the Energy Information Administration, a division of the Department of Energy, the Haynesville Shale is producing about 5.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day, while the Barnett Shale is producing about 5.25 billion cubic feet.

Louisiana has handed out permits for almost 2,000 gas wells. As of now more than 1,000 wells are in production, over 500 have been drilled and are waiting to be finished, and another 121 are in the drilling process.

The EIA said one of the reasons for the shale's quick growth is the number of pipeline expansion projects that get the gas out of the shale and into the market.

