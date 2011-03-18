Double rollover wreck at Shreveport Inner Loop, two injured

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two people are now being treated at local hospitals after being involved in a double rollover accident Friday morning in Shreveport.

The accident happened in the northbound lane of traffic on the Bert Kouns Inner Loop about a quarter of mile South of 70th St.

Shreveport Police say a SUV was traveling the inside northbound lane when it pulled into the outside lane, in the path of another vehicle. Both vehicles were believed to have been possibly trying to avoid a collision and ended up rolling over.

Police say the driver of the car and one person inside the SUV were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries described by police as non-life threatening.

The accident is still being investigated by Shreveport Police.

2011 KSLA-TV. All Rights Reserved