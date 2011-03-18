Ark-La-Tex refinery to fight safety inspection findings

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – An Ark-La-Tex company says it will contest the findings of a recent government safety inspection at one of its refineries.

Calumet Lubricants says it wants to meet with the area director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding the agency's recent inspection of Calumet's Cotton Valley refinery.

Calumet said a team of five inspectors spent six months inspecting the Cotton Valley refinery. Afterwards, OSHA said it identified 58 safety violations and proposed a $207,500 fine for the plant.

"We respect the mission of OSHA and consistently work with the organization and follow its policies in order to guarantee the safety of our workers. During the last four years the Calumet refinery in Cotton Valley has not lost a single day to a workplace injury and we will continue to take every step to insure that remains the case," said Charles Cost, Cotton Valley Plant Manager.

Calumet operates three refineries in northwest Louisiana including Shreveport, Princeton and Cotton Valley in addition to facilities in Karns City, Pennsylvania and Dickinson, Texas.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.