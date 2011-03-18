Car knocks over utility pole after accident in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – A man Shreveport Police say was driving at a high rate of speed ended up in the hospital after his car hit a utility pole.

The accident happened about 10 a.m. Friday morning along Greenwood Road.

Police say the car was reportedly speeding and driving recklessly when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

The speeding car then hit and broke a utility pole, knocking down live power lines.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say he will be ticketed for careless and reckless driving, and that other charges are possible.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.