AR to consider asking voters for photo ID at polls

LITTLE ROCK, AR. (AP) - A bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast a regular ballot has won approval in an Arkansas House committee.

The bill by Republican Rep. Bryan King of Green Forest passed on a voice Friday vote after a brief discussion.

King cited past examples of voter fraud in Arkansas - cases he said could have been averted with a photo ID law. The bill would take effect in 2013, and there would have to be funding for county clerks to buy equipment to produce the IDs for residents.

People without photo ID could cast a provisional ballot.

A lawyer for the Arkansas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says the bill is unnecessary because current law calls for prison time for vote fraud.

