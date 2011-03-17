DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

DeSoto Parish, LA(KSLA)- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a scam after receiving numerous calls from citizens saying that they have been contacted by a "Parish Coordinator" who works for Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle, then are asked for a donation.

DeSoto Sheriff's Office says this is a SCAM and that person does not work for Sheriff Arbuckle nor the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. The solicitors are both male and female and are calling from 678-528-6000.

They ask the public to not give them any information nor make any donation. Sheriff Arbuckle does NOT ask for donations.

(Courtesy of the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

