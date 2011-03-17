Hope Police investigating alleged rape - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Hope Police investigating alleged rape

Hope, AR(KSLA)- The Hope Police Department is investigating an alleged rape case at a local high school.

Administrators at Hope High school reported the alleged rape on campus to authorities.

Officers met with the victim and parents and police say that the information provided indicates a male student forced a female into a nearby room where she was allegedly raped. 

The Hope Police Department is investigating this matter. 

