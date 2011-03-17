Shreveport man hit by truck while crossing street

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man attempting to cross a Shreveport street Thursday morning is hit by a truck, but fortunately was not seriously injured.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near Shreveport's Sportran bus station.

According to officers at the scene, the pick up truck was turning East onto Crockett St. at the same time the male pedestrian was attempting to cross the street, when the truck hit the man.

The pedestrian whose name has yet to be released was taken to a local hospital, with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet if the driver of the pick up truck will face any charges.

2011 KSLA-TV. All Rights Reserved