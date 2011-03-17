March Madness begins Today; programming changes

UNDATED (KSLA) - The first round of the Men's NCAA March Madness kicks off Thursday on KSLA News 12 and that means some changes to our programming.

Basketball coverage begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, so there will not be a KSLA News 12 at Noon newscast.

Following the morning basketball games, Oprah will come on at her regular time, then KSLA News 12 will air a special hour-long edition of KSLA News 12 at 5.

The evening's NCAA basketball coverage will resume, starting at 6 p.m.

This same schedule will apply for Friday, March 18th as well.