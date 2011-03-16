Funeral for E. TX go-kart crash victim paid for by mystery donor

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An anonymous donor has reportedly stepped up and paid for the funeral of 12-year-old Ethan Moore, the young man who died Monday in a go-cart accident.

Moore's family and friends set up a memorial fund on Wednesday to help with funeral costs and to help with medical bills for the 7-year-old who remains hospitalized and the lone survivor of the crash.

The fund is at Texas National Bank in Marshall, TX under "Ethan Moore Memorial."

Investigators in Harrison County say 12-year-old Ethan Moore died in a go-kart wreck on CR 4102 outside of Marshall.

Moore was killed instantly after he reportedly drove the go-kart into the path of an oncoming car.

As of Wednesday night, Ethan's 7-year-old cousin, Gunner Moore, who was also riding the go-kart, is in serious condition at a Shreveport hospital.

Family members gathered at the scene of the accident to remember Ethan.

Ethan's cousin, Brooke Randolph, says he and Gunner spent many days playing near this road.

"I just felt like if I got to see where it happened, it would help me, but it's hard because I miss him," says Brooke.

Ethan was driving his brand new go-kart with his cousin down a dirt road. Ethan's uncle, Samuel Thompson, says it was a joy ride gone terribly wrong.

"They came out of that driveway there, and you can see how the grass is kind of tall," says Thompson.

Somehow the cousins turned into the path of an oncoming car, killing Ethan instantly, and putting Gunner in the hospital.

"He's got a breathing tube and we're just asking for prayers," Thompson commented.

At the point of impact, Ethan's go-kart got tangled underneath the car and was pushed for several yards down Harrington Road. It eventually landed in a ditch. As devastating as the scene is, the family has no hatred towards the driver.

"She didn't see them coming, and she's really tore up about this day, too. And we've talked to her. We understand that this was an accident," Thompson expressed.

An accident, Brooke says is hard to comprehend. "He was my best friend," Brooke exclaimed.

Saying goodbye is even more difficult. Brooke holds onto a piece of Ethan's go-kart as a way to never forget, "I'm going to keep it forever."

"Sorely missed. He's going to be sorely missed. Missed a lot," says Thompson

Not ready to let go, the family holds on to each other, hoping to find strength. The family says Ethan's funeral will likely be Thursday at Downe's Funeral Home in Longview. The exact time has not been set.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.