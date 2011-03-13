Threat of another tsunami in northeast Japan

SOMA, Japan (AP) - Soldiers and officials in northeastern Japan are warning residents that the area could be hit by another tsunami and are ordering residents to higher ground.

Sirens around the town of Soma went off late Monday morning and public address systems ordered residents to higher ground.

Kyodo News Agency said the tsunami could be 10 feet (3 meters) high, citing Fukushima prefectural officials.

The area was hit by a massive quake and tsunami on Friday.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)