IPhone goofs on springing forward angers many

NEW YORK (AP) - It's hard enough to get your bearings when the time changes twice a year. It's all but impossible when your phone starts playing tricks on you, too.

Users of Apple's iPhone peppered Twitter and blogs with complaints Sunday when their phones bungled the one-hour "spring forward" to daylight savings time that went into effect overnight Saturday.

One user complained of missing church, another of almost missing yoga. One called her iPhone stupid and several just asked for help.

It turns out some users' phones fell back one hour instead of springing forward, making the time displayed on the iPhone two hours off.

This is just the latest clock woe for Apple's chic iPhone. A clock glitch prevented alarms from sounding on New Year's Day, causing slumbering revelers to oversleep. The devices also struggled to adjust to the end of daylight savings time back in November.

The glitch affected iPhone owners who subscribe for phone service through AT&T and Verizon.

Apple, based in Cupertino, Calif., could not be reached for comment Sunday.

Twitter was abuzz with a simple solution: Either shut down and restart the phone, or switch the phone to "airplane mode" and then back.

Apple has sold more than 100 million iPhones since they were first offered in 2007, dazzling customers with features that allow users to watch movies, play games, surf the Internet and get driving directions on a small, sleek device.

That these paragons of high tech have had trouble telling time led to dripping sarcasm Sunday, even from owners who didn't suffer any problems. Said one, via Twitter: "My iPhone correctly changed its clock. It's a truly revolutionary device."

