Louisiana Army National Guard recognizes pilot

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Army National Guard says a helicopter pilot from Prairieville has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for a medical evacuation in Afghanistan.

It said Thursday that Chief Warrant Officer Regan Wilson's citation says his actions under enemy fire meant survival for a critically wounded soldier.

He's a member of the F Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation

Regiment in Pineville. At the time of the medevac flight on July 2

in Panjawey, he was attached to C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment in Kandahar.

As a civilian, Wilson is an offshore helicopter pilot for PHI Inc.

The Guard says Wilson was awarded the medal Jan. 29 in Kandehar. His battalion left for Afghanistan in May, and should return to Louisiana in the next few weeks.

