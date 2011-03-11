Sci-Port to cover Tsunamis this weekend

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- In response to the recent earthquake and tsunami in Japan, Sci-Port Science Center is hosting programming focusing on the causes and effects of tsunamis.

In addition to programming involving a tsunami model, a live feed of news broadcast will be shown on the SWEPCO Demonstration Theater projection screen for visitors.

Programming on Saturday will take place at 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Sunday's program times will be 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Program is free with admission to the Center.

For information regarding hours, IMAX showings or special programs, call (318) 424-3466, toll free at (877) 724-7678 or visit www.sciport.org.

(Courtesy of Sci-Port)

KSLA News 12. All Rights Reserved.