Local geology professor speaks on Japan's earthquake

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Today's earthquake in Japan had one of the five largest magnitudes ever recorded, that's according to a geology professor at Centenary College.

Associate Professor David Bieler compares today's earthquake in Japan to the ones that killed thousands in Chile and Haiti last year.

Bieler says the smaller, but still large, 7.2 magnitude quake that hit the same area of Japan Wednesday was what's called a foreshock, but that nobody suspected this big one would happen today. He warns that the aftershocks could last for days.

"It's hard to tell how long it's going to be before the aftershocks stop because when one of those faults slips, when one of these fractures slips, a lot of other fractures have to take up a little bit of movement to readjust to the new stresses that are distributed on those plates," says Beiler.

The good news, if you can call it that, is the tsunami risk from this quake is gone in Japan, and on our west coast and now it's time for cleanup.

According to Bieler, more of a silver lining, is that before today. If it's been a while since the block moved that caused this quake, the likelihood of another one large one happening soon is low.