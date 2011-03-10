Ark-La-Tex soldier dies in line of duty

Ark-La-Tex (KSLA)- Another Ark-La-Tex soldier has given the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country and supporting operation Enduring Freedom.

Corporal Loren Buffalo was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday March 9th when his unit was bombed, that's according to the Department of Defense.

The 20-year old soldier was from Mountain Pine, Arkansas.

