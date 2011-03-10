Suspect arrested in Natchitoches murder

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) – The suspect in Thursday morning's murder of a young Natchitoches woman is now in custody.

Natchitoches Police say 25-year-old Jeremy Osborn turned himself into authorities just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into jail on a charge of 2nd degree murder.

Police say 20-year-old Kasey Ragan was shot and killed Thursday morning. Her body was found just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a local business on the Highway 1 Bypass.

Police have not yet given a motive for the shooting.

Authorities confirm that Ragan was a student at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

