Fmr. Asst. CAO of Shreveport, Rick Seaton arraignment continued

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Former Shreveport Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rick Seaton appeared in court Thursday morning for arraignment.

However; it was decided that the arraignment be continued until April 4, 2011.

Seaton is charged with forcible rape. A young woman alleges that Seaton raped her in Shreveport's Government Plaza, after the 2010 Independence Bowl.

