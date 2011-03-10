"Wings of Freedom" tour now in Shreveport

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Some unique and rare aircrafts are spending time in Shreveport as a part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

The World War II vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator and North American P-51 Mustang will be on display until Friday.

Visitors are invited to explore the aircrafts inside and out which are on display at the Shreveport Downtown Airport.

KSLA News 12 talked to a veteran who had the chance to fly these planes.

"It was a real nice flight. Nothing to worry about. No fighter planes, no flak and just enjoyed the surrounding countryside. It was a beautiful flight. I never really thought anything about it years ago," said former pilot and veteran William "Dub" Tooms.

If you would like to fly in one of them you can schedule flights by calling 800-568-8924.