Mansfield, LA appoints 1st African-American Police Chief

MANSFIELD, LA (KSLA) - A first for the City of Mansfield, Louisiana, an African-American named as top cop.

During Monday's City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved Mansfield Mayor, Curtis McCoy's recommendation to appoint 34-year-veteran, Joseph Pratt as its new Chief of Police.

Pratt replaces retired Police Chief, Don English.

Chief Pratt reportedly said he has one clear goal for his department, constant improvement and hopes to build a more trusting relationship with the community.

"We want to encourage the citizens to work with us to help make this City a better place to live, and we will work to earn their trust," Pratt said.

Mayor Curtis McCoy reportedly worked alongside Chief Pratt for 27 years. He feels confident that the Chief will make a successful leader.

"Joseph Pratt has proven himself and his capabilities as our interim Chief of Police, and I have 100-percent confidence in him. He deserves the position," said McCoy.