Man arrested after firing through apartment floor

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Shreveport Police arrested a man after he allegedly discharged a shotgun in his apartment early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of Peach Street.

A man told Shreveport Police he was asleep when he heard a loud noise and woke up to find a hole in his ceiling.

Shreveport Police arrested a man in the apartment above the victim after they found out he had discharged his shotgun into the floor piercing it.

The man is identified as 32-year old Morrell Jackson. Police searched for the weapon he used in this crime but were unable to locate it. They believe Jackson got rid of the gun before their arrival. Officers also found a small amount of suspected crack cocaine in his possession.

Jackson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of illegal use of a weapon and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.