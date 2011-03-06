Krewe of Highland Parade underway

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Mardi Gras in Shreveport has the good times rolling two days in a row! The Krewe of Highland Parade has kicked off around 2:00 p.m. from the corner of Creswell and Kings Hwy.

The family oriented parade started its route at the corner of Creswell and Kings Highway, goes north on Creswell to Herndon, then heads east to Highland, turn south to Olive then east on Centenary south past Kings Highway where it continues on Gladstone ending at Creswell.

Following the parade will be the Carnival de Columbia in Columbia Park located between Rutherford and Columbia and between Line and Creswell.

It will feature family activities including entertainment, children's activities, food, and fun.

For parade and general information regarding the Krewe of Highland go to thekreweofhighland.org .