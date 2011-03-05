Caddo Sheriff's Office arrests 2 in cold arson case

Rodessa, LA(KSLA)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a twelve month investigation into three buildings that were set on fire. They also face several other juvenile and sex crimes.



The incidents happened back on February 12, 2010. Caddo Parish Fire District Number 8 responded to 3 separate vacant building fires located at 21767 Highway 1, 17569 Hosston Rodessa Road and 18100 Rodessa Cemetery Road. All three buildings had no operating utilities. No injuries were reported, however all three buildings were severely damaged by fire.



The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate these fires and investigators determined all three fires were intentionally set.

Several task force of agencies collaborated together including the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, A.T.F and the U.S. Marshal's to develop information about the persons responsible for these dangerous and destructive fires.

The men were arrested after a 12-month-investigation. Both Brian Tallant, and John Davis were charged with 3 counts of simple arson and booked in the Caddo Parish Jail. Their bond has been set at $300,000 each.



Caddo Parish Sheriff also charged Mr. Tallant with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, 3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, 2 counts of indecent behavior in front of a juvenile and sexual battery. These additional charges stem from crimes unrelated to the fire incidents.



Fire Marshal Browning stated, "All our law enforcement partners are to be commended for the closing of this case. These arrests are just the latest message to people who think setting fires is ok. We will not rest when it comes to eliminating arson in Louisiana."