I-220 wreck in Bossier Parish, traffic slow moving

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) – Louisiana State Police say a major wreck involving two trucks had traffic flowing at near snails pace Friday afternoon.

Troopers say a dump truck hauling dirt and a cement truck were traveling westbound along I-220 near the Benton Rd. exit when the cement truck's front tire blew out, forcing the truck to veer into the side of the dump truck.

Emergency officials say both trucks ended up traveling through the median and into the westbound lane of traffic where the dump truck reportedly overturned and spilled it's load.

Meanwhile, the cement truck left the highway and eventually came to a stop in a nearby stitch.

Emergency crews had a time attempting to free the driver of the dump truck from his vehicle, but fortunately he only suffered minor injuries.

East and Westbound traffic along I-220 at is now back to normal.

