Church pastor found dead in Texas church

ARLINGTON, TX (AP) - A pastor has been found dead inside an Arlington church.

Also discovered inside the building was a severely beaten woman. She's believed to be the ministry assistant of that same church.

An Arlington police spokeswoman said the woman's car is missing from the church and they are searching for suspects.

The dead man was in his late 20s. The injured woman was in her 60s.

