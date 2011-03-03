Deadly crash in Genoa, AR

GENOA, AR (KSLA)- Miller County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police both respond to a deadly head-on crash in Miller County.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Hwy. 196 at the intersection of CocaCola Lake Rd., which is just east of Texarkana, Arkansas.
According to Lt. Brady Gould, with Arkansas State Police, a 2010 Cadillac crossed the center line and hit a 1995 Buick head-on.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was airlifted to LSU Hospital in Shreveport.
The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of the victims' families.
Stay with KSLA News 12 and KSLA.com for the very latest updates.
