Shreveport man charged with sex crimes involving children

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Detectives have charged a Shreveport man with several sex crimes after he allegedly sexually assaulted at least three juvenile victims.

On February 25, 2011, Shreveport Police investigators were notified of an alleged sexual assault involving a 13 year old female victim. The victim told a relative that an adult family member had sexually assaulted her and that's when the relative notified authorities.

During the course of the investigation, investigators found out that the same suspect allegedly assaulted another a six year old and an eleven year old female over a course of time.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Ware, was arrested this Thursday afternoon at his home in the 3800 block of Powell Street in Shreveport.

Ware is charged with one count each of aggravated incest, aggravated rape, and molestation of a juvenile. Ware has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail.