Parts of Arkansas shake, rattle and roll again

Faulkner County, AR (KSLA) – Did your house shake, rattle or roll?

Could be you felt one of four earth tremors reported in this section of Arkansas today. One measured a 3.7 magnitude, say experts with the U.S. Geological Service.

Earthquakes are becoming all too common in the state where some 800 tremors have been reported since last summer.

Scientists are looking into a possible link with natural gas drilling in the region.

