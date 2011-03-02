Infant's death investigated in Natchitoches

Natchitoches, LA(KSLA)- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies, along with the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a three month old infant.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, Jr., deputies were called to the Oak Grove community residence,West of Natchitoches this morning after a family member awoke to find the infant unresponsive.

The identity of the family is not being released at this time. Sheriff Jones said an autopsy has been ordered by the Coroner's Office and deputies will continue the investigation, pending results from the autopsy.