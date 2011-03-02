Infant's death investigated in Natchitoches

Natchitoches, LA(KSLA)- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies, along with the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a three month old infant.
According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, Jr., deputies were called to the Oak Grove community residence,West of Natchitoches this morning after a family member awoke to find the infant unresponsive.
The identity of the family is not being released at this time. Sheriff Jones said an autopsy has been ordered by the Coroner's Office and deputies will continue the investigation, pending results from the autopsy.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.More >>
Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.More >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>