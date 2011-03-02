H1N1 child released from hospital

UPDATE: KSLA News 12 has learned that 5-year-old Ashlyn Carver has been released from the hospital and is now back home with family.

By Brittany Pieper – email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – A suspected case of H1N1 lands another Ark-La-Tex child in the hospital.

"She was going through fever, not eating, fatigue, not drinking of sleeping. She was very restless," said Brenda McCowen about he 5-year-old daughter Ashlyn.

She brought her to the emergency room in Marshall, TX where she says doctors told her Ashlyn had H1N1. When she hadn't gotten better a few days later, they brought her to Christus Schumpert in Shreveport.

"It's very horrifying as far as seeing her that sick," said McCowen.

Almost a week later, she says her daughter is now doing well. She had some lung damage, but should make a full recovery. The hospital says they can not confirm if the virus was H1N1, but the girl is now in good condition.

Dr. John Vanchiere with LSU Health Sciences Center says both H1N1 and seasonal flu viruses have been very prevalent this year. While most cases are mild, some have terrible effects.

"These cases are exceptions. They're not the rule by any means. What's troubling about them is that they're hard to understand because predominantly these happen in normal, healthy kids who have no predisposing risk factors & they happen so rapidly," said Vanchiere.

He says the flu season has not peaked yet in the Ark-La-Tex and may continue through the end of April. Vancherie says the best prevention is to get vaccinated.

