Police arrest man wanted in Broadmoor neighborhood burglary

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- A Webster Parish man has been charged by Shreveport Police in connection with a burglary reported this morning in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood.

On Wednesday morning, around 10:40 am, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a reported burglary in progress call at a home in the 200 block of Justin Avenue.

The victim told police that he returned to his home just after 10:30 a.m. and saw a suspicious vehicle in his driveway. He entered his home and was confronted by a man in his house who ran away and got into the car in the driveway and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

The victim gave investigators the license plate number of the suspect's vehicle and detectives traced the car to 45 year old Edgar Charles Brooks of Sibley, Louisiana.

Authorities with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were immediately notified located Brooks and the car in Webster Parish where he was taken into custody.

Brooks, of the 200 block of Nursery Road in Sibley, was booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility. Shreveport Police detectives have now obtained a warrant charging Edgar Charles Brooks with one count of aggravated burglary and will be traveling to Webster Parish to bring him back to Shreveport. His bond is set at $150,000.

Detectives believe Brooks could be to blame for other burglaries and they will be following up on this arrest to determine if he is indeed responsible for other similar crimes.

Anyone with any information regarding this suspect or any other burglaries is urged to call Shreveport Police detectives at 318-673-6985 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.