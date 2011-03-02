"Legalize Louisiana Movement" march underway in Shreveport

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- A march in support of legalizing marijuana is now underway in Downtown Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 is told approximately a 100 people who are advocates of decriminalizing marijuana have gathered at the Expo Hall and have their signs and chants ready.

The march will start from the Expo Hall and will go down Fannin Street all the way to the Shreveport Federal Court building.

The "Legalize Louisiana Movement" wants marijuana legalized for medical, religious and recreational use.

Shreveport Police have been monitoring the demonstration and so far, no incidents have been reported. The march started at 3:00 PM and expected to end at 6:00 PM.

