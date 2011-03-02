E. Texas soldier dies in Afghanistan - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

E. Texas soldier dies in Afghanistan

© Staff SGT. Chauncy R. Mays

COOKVILLE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas soldier has been killed while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense announced today, that Staff Sergeant Chauncy R. Mays, 25, of Cookville, TX, died of wounds suffered when enemy forces attacked the unit he was in with an improvised explosive device.

Cookville is east of Mt. Pleasant in Titus County.

