Arkansas man pleads guilty after making false bomb threat

Texarkana, TX(KSLA)- A 49-year-old Texarkana, Texas man has pleaded guilty in connection with a bomb threat in the Eastern District of Texas.
Darryl Love pleaded guilty today to false information and hoaxes. On Nov. 4, 2010, around 7:15 am, Love placed a call to 911 from his room at the Shamrock Motel in Texarkana, Texas telling the operator that a bomb was set to explode at 10:00 am in the United States Post Office Building located at 500 Stateline Ave. on the Texarkana, TX/AR state line.
Love also told the operator that he had placed the bomb on the second floor of the building on Nov. 3, 2010.
As a result of the call, the building had to be evacuated and there was a disruption of public, governmental, and business functions or services. After a full sweep of the building by the Department of Defense, no explosives were found.
Love was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10, 2010. Love faces up to 5 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.
This case is being investigated by the FBI.
