Hope man arrested after threat to harm students

Hope, AR (KSLA)- A man has been arrested in Hope, Arkansas after police there received a phone tip that he was going to wait until kids get off the school bus and then start shooting.

The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were unable to determine the veracity of the complaint, but Hope Police Department Detectives were able to locate the man. The man was apprehended around 2 PM at Walmart in Hope, Arkansas in possession of two loaded handguns. He is identified as Eddy Hill.

Hill was arrested for Carrying a Weapon and transported to the Hempstead County Detention Facility.

The Hope Police Department is currently seeking an involuntary commitment order on Mr. Hill. His hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

