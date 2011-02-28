Shreveport Police searching for runaway teen

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Shreveport Police detectives needs the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.

Fourteen year old Barbara Ann Flores ran away from her mother's home in the 3300 block of Kitty Lane Monday morning around 2:00 a.m. and is believed to be with a 17-year-old male identified as Jeremy Temple.

Barbara Ann is described as a white female approximately 5'3" inches tall weighing about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jean shorts.

Detectives believe the pair may be traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Louisiana license plate "LOT 900".

Based on tips investigators received, the teens may be in the Lake Bistineau area or possibly heading north to Canada.

Anyone who has any information regarding Barbara Ann Flores or her whereabouts is urged to call Shreveport Police Detective James Greene at 318-673-7020 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.