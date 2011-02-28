Deputy Shot After Gunman Opens Fire in Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Police have now released the name of the man accused of opening fire at the Grant Parish Sheriff's office today.

LA State Police say 52-year-old John Futrell entered the Grant Sheriff's department heavily armed and opened fire. Deputies returned fire, critically injuring Futrell, but not before one of their own was hurt.

One deputy, who's name has not yet been released, was shot. We are told he is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

State Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but witnesses say that Futrell allegedly entered the sheriff's office after receiving some bad news at the tax office next door.

COLFAX, LA (KSLA) –Sources tell KSLA News 12 that an armed man entered the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office this afternoon and opened fire. At least one deputy was shot. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

It's unknown at this time if other sheriff's employees were injured. We have confirmed that deputies returned fire, shooting the gunman. He is expected to be transported to a hospital in the next few minutes.

Right now medics are still at the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office. That's located in Colfax, Louisiana, about 90 miles south-east of Shreveport. We're staying in close contact with our sources and should have another update soon.

Source: KALB.com