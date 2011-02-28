Unusual 911 call

EDGARD, La. (AP) - An unusual call for the 911 Emergency Center in St. John the Baptist Parish may be a sign of the times: a motorist complaining about escalating gasoline prices. According to The Times-Picayune, the unidentified motorist told authorities last week that the price of gasoline shot up from $3.049 per gallon to $3.189 at a LaPlace gas station - while he was filling up. The gas station manager said the driver pulled into the station while the prices were being changed by computer and wanted the cheaper price. A state agriculture department official says the computer-set price can't change once gas is being pumped. Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Dane Clement said a report will be forwarded to the State Attorney General's Office as a civil complaint.



