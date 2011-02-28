4.7 quake rattles Arkansas

GREENBRIER, AR (KSLA) – Residents across Arkansas were awoken by the strongest earthquake yet Sunday night.

According the U.S. Geological Survey, a preliminary magnitude 4.7 hit 4 miles northeast of Greenbrier just after 11:00 p.m.

It was felt across the state as well as into Missouri and Mississippi. Two aftershocks where reported afterwards, a 3.8 magnitude then a 3.6 magnitude.

CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock is reporting that so far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

"We probably wouldn't see structural damage until a 5 or 5.5," says Bekki White, Director of the Arkansas Geological Survey. "What you're going to see now is pictures sway, things fall off the wall, shaking, maybe some windows break."

Scott Ausbrooks with the Arkansas Geological Survey says this is the largest quake we've had outside of the New Madrid Fault System since 1969.

According to White, this 4.7 magnitude quake was felt more prominently than last week's quakes because it was at a more shallow depth. Previous quakes were reported at 6 kilometers while last night's quake was at 3 kilometers.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.