5 year old boy recovering after near drowning

Webster Parish, LA(KSLA)- A 5-year-old child from Haughton remains at LSU Hospital in Shreveport this morning, after nearly drowning during a boating accident Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 PM at Lake Bistineau near Caples Camp in Webster Parish.

Authorities say an air boat flipped onto the child and pinned him under water for few minutes.

Two young male passengers along with the boy's father who was driving the boat at that time lifted the boat off the child who was wearing a life jacket. The father was able to resuscitated the boy.

Webster deputies boated out and returned the boy to shore to meet paramedics who are in route to a landing zone site to meet an EMS helicopter.

The boy is expected to be okay but he will be evaluated for other possible injuries.

Wildlife and Fisheries is handling boat accident details.

