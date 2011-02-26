SPD sets up command posts for missing kids during parade

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- The Krew of Centaur Parade kicked off at 4:30 pm and thousands of people have poured in to enjoy the festivities.

Shreveport Police is advising parents to be very vigilant as they have been getting many reports of lost children that have wandered off in the crowds.

Shreveport Police has set up 3 command posts where parents can pick up their little ones if they become missing.

1- Stoner and Clyde Fant Parkway

2- Shreve City

3- 600 E.Kings Highway

Shreveport Public Information Officer Bill Goodin says lost children incidents are very common during Mardi Gras parades.

