13 arrested on drug charges during traffic stops

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- A successful Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force operation conducted Friday netted in 13 arrests. The operation was an attempt to curtail the transportation of illegal narcotics through Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

Agents with the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, Greenwood Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Caddo Sheriff's Office Traffic Units, Caddo Sheriff's Office K-9 Units, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol Division conducted numerous traffic stops on Interstate 20, Highway and 79 during this operation.

As a result of these traffic stops, law enforcement officers were able to seize drugs, cash, a handgun and make numerous arrests.

Agents seized 1 loaded handgun, 28 grams of Crack Cocaine, 106.3 grams of Marijuana, $5351 cash and an amount of prescription medications. Listed are the persons arrested during this operation:

Location Age Address Charge

Bryant Marland 33 2900 block of Quinton Possession of Sch I

Kristopher Harris 18 Longview, TX Possession Sch I & Possession Sch II

Christopher McCray 24 Waskom, TX Resisting an Officer

Aaron Ellis 40 3100 block of Wallace Possession Sch I

Stacey Ellis 35 3100 block of Wallace Possession Sch I

Bryan Yeager 38 Shreveport, LA Possession Sch IV

Lewis Campbell 52 300 block of Leo Resisting an Officer

Demarcus Summers 27 6300 block of Tierra Possession Sch II with Intent to Dist

Deron Gonzales 23 Bellville, TX Possession Sch I

Danny Orsak 58 1000 block of Blue Creek Possession Sch I

James Wiley 62 Shreveport, LA Possession Sch I

Amanda Akins 31 Elysian Fields, TX Possession Sch I

John Locke 35 Waskom, TX Poss Sch I & Poss Firearm with CDS

(Courtesy of the Caddo Sheriff's Office)

