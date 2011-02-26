13 arrested on drug charges during traffic stops - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

13 arrested on drug charges during traffic stops

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- A successful Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force operation conducted Friday netted in 13 arrests. The operation was an attempt to curtail the transportation of illegal narcotics through Shreveport and Caddo Parish. 

Agents with the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, Greenwood Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Caddo Sheriff's Office Traffic Units, Caddo Sheriff's Office K-9 Units, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol Division conducted numerous traffic stops on Interstate 20, Highway and 79 during this operation. 

As a result of these traffic stops, law enforcement officers were able to seize drugs, cash, a handgun and make numerous arrests.

Agents seized 1 loaded handgun, 28 grams of Crack Cocaine, 106.3 grams of Marijuana, $5351 cash and an amount of prescription medications.  Listed are the persons arrested during this operation:

 

Location                  Age  Address                       Charge

 

Bryant Marland           33    2900 block of Quinton    Possession of Sch I

Kristopher Harris        18    Longview, TX                  Possession Sch I & Possession Sch II 

Christopher McCray    24    Waskom, TX                   Resisting an Officer

Aaron Ellis                40    3100 block of Wallace      Possession Sch I

Stacey Ellis                35    3100 block of Wallace     Possession Sch I 

Bryan Yeager             38    Shreveport, LA               Possession Sch IV

Lewis Campbell            52   300 block of Leo           Resisting an Officer

Demarcus Summers    27   6300 block of Tierra        Possession Sch II with Intent to Dist

Deron Gonzales          23   Bellville, TX                     Possession Sch I

Danny Orsak              58   1000 block of Blue Creek  Possession Sch I

James Wiley               62   Shreveport, LA                Possession Sch I

Amanda Akins           31    Elysian Fields, TX               Possession Sch I

John Locke                35    Waskom, TX                   Poss Sch I & Poss Firearm with CDS

(Courtesy of the Caddo Sheriff's Office)

