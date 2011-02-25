City Marshal's Office to hold Annual Amnesty Day Saturday

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Do you have an unpaid ticket or fine? The Shreveport City Marshall's Office is giving you the chance to catch up and pay.
This Saturday, Feb. 26th will be the annual amnesty day which is a chance for all individuals with active warrants and unpaid fines to pay up.
On this day, the Marshal's office will be waiving all late fees and recall warrants upon payment or partial payment of the fine.
All Individuals who have past due fines are encouraged to call the Marshal's office to determine their balance and bring at least half the balance owed.
When a partial payment is made, the individual will be given a to-pay date and to return and the fine will no longer be delinquent.
(Courtesy of Shreveport City Marshal's Office)
